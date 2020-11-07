Joe Biden projected to defeat Donald Trump

(CNN) America has decided. Former Vice President Joe Biden will be the 46th President of the United States.
The Keystone State delivered victory to Biden, a son of Scranton in his third bid for the White House.
The remaining ballots from the Philadelphia area racking up enough votes to put Pennsylvania in the win column for
Biden and his running mate Senator Kamala Harris, putting them over the necessary 270 electoral votes needed.
Even with the votes in, and a Biden win is all but certain, President Donald Trump says he will not concede the race, seeking to undermine the legitimacy of the process.
And while the votes from all 50 states won’t be certified until December, Joe Biden is still projected to be the 46th President of the United States.
President-Elect Biden said, “We have to put the anger and demonization behind us. The time for us to come together as a nation to heal. It’s not going to be easy. We have to try. My responsibility as president will be to represent the whole nation.”