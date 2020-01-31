John Delaney drops presidential bid

(NBC) – The first person to enter the 2020 Democratic presidential race has dropped out of it.
Former Maryland Congressman John Delaney announced this morning he is ending his campaign.
Delaney first entered the race in July of 2017 and he leaves it three days before the Iowa Caucuses.
Delaney released this statement: “It has been a privilege to campaign for the Democratic nomination for president, but it is clear that God has a different purpose for me at this moment in time. I leave this race with a profound sense of gratitude to the voters who shared with me their hopes and concerns for our magnificent country, in admiration for the other contenders for the
nomination and proud of the work we did to change the debate.”