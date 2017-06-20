Home
John Thiry dies

ASHLAND, Ore. – We’ve learned that John Thiry, the man accused of starting the Oak Knoll fire in Ashland, has died.

Ashland Police say they found Thiry in distress at the bus stop near the Ashland Hills Hotel on Ashland Street and Clover Lane. Police say the call came in as a welfare check after a community member reported a person crawling around on the ground in front of the bus stop. A representative with Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center confirmed Monday night that Thiry was brought in to the hospital over the weekend where he passed away.

The 47 year old transient first caught public attention when he was charged with setting the 2010 Oak Knoll Fire. It was the worst residential fire in Ashland’s  history. Thiry was arrested on counts of reckless endangerment. Officials said his cigarette sparked the blaze that would go on to destroy 11 homes.

Following a trial, Thiry was found not guilty and acquitted. The judge said the State failed to prove Thiry consciously started the fire, but went on to say Thiry was negligent on all counts.

Over the last 7 years Thiry continued to be picked up by law enforcement on other charges, such as tossing traffic cones onto the freeway, throwing rocks at little girls and public intoxication.  Police say his last booking was as recent as this January and a criminal history check shows more than 30 arrests since 2011.

The details of Thiry’s death have not been released.

Jennifer Elliott

Jennifer Elliott anchors the primetime newscast FOX26 First News at Ten on NBC5’s partner station, KMVU/FOX26. She also reports for NBC5 News.

Jennifer began her career at NBC5 News in 2011 as a production assistant. Raised in Southern Oregon, she studied voice and piano while attending South Medford High School.

After graduating from Brigham Young University-Idaho, she returned home and added organ playing to her music repertoire. In addition to her musical talents, Jennifer is an award winning artist.

She has also co-hosted Southern Oregon’s Got Talent, the area’s premiere talent show. Jennifer is married and the mother of two young sons who keep her busy and very happy.

