Johnson & Johnson: booster shot produces strong immune response

Wednesday morning, the company released data of early-stage clinical trials showing a booster dose resulted in a “nine-fold” increase in antibodies compared to those seen four weeks after a single dose.
That increase was noted in participants aged 18 to 55, as well as those over 65 who received a lower booster dose.
Johnson & Johnson said the study was done early in anticipation of the need for boosters.
The company is now in discussions with the FDA and other health authorities regarding booster shots.
Neither of the studies mentioned the booster shots impact on the Delta variant or on safety.