Johnson & Johnson close to human trials of COVID-19 vaccine

(NBC) Johnson & Johnson plans to start human trials of its coronavirus vaccine candidate next week.
That is according to the company’s Chief Scientific Officer Paul Stoffel, who made the announcement during an earnings call with investors this morning.
Stoffel says the trial will include more than a thousand participants.
Stoffel also says that the company is excepting to begin a late-stage study of its experimental vaccine in late September.
The company also says it is also planning phase 1 trials in Spain, Germany and the Netherlands.