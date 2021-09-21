Home
Johnson & Johnson COVID booster study published

(NBC) Johnson and Johnson announced the results of a study looking at the performance of its single-dose COVID vaccine, and booster shot.

The drug company says according to real-world data, its vaccine is 79% effective against COVID-19-related infections and 81% effective against COVID-19-related hospitalizations.

Those numbers did not fall off when the Delta variant became dominant in the U.S.

Johnson and Johnson also says their data shows a booster shot at six months or later produces even better numbers, showing protections rates jumping to 94%.

The company says it will report its findings to the FDA and other public health regulators as the debate over the need for booster shots continue.

