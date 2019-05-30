Johnson & Johnson opioid trial continues

NORMAN, Okla. – A corporate representative for Johnson and Johnson continued to testify Thursday in an opioid trial in Oklahoma court.
Oklahoma is the first state to go head-to-head against an opioid manufacturer.
The case unfolding in Cleveland County Court is taking aim at Johnson and Johnson.
Oklahoma claims the drug maker has fueled the raging opioid crisis through deceptive marketing.
They called a corporate representative of Johnson and Johnson to the stand, with her testimony continuing Thursday morning in its second day.
The state is insisting doctors are targeted, but Johnson and Johnson describes the practice as “education” on the product.
Kimberly Deem-Eshleman, Corporate Representative for Johnson & Johnson, said, “You’re through medical school already, so many times… and there’s multiple drugs that come into play like as you’re going through your career, so what I said was, oftentimes doctors in medical school aren’t necessarily educated on a new drug or a new entrant into the marketplace.”