Johnson & Johnson vaccine gets emergency approval

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – The Food and Drug Administration found the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine effective and safe to use.
On Wednesday, the FDA’s staff endorsed the single-shot vaccine for emergency use, a critical step in bringing a third coronavirus vaccine to the US marketplace.
It comes two days before an independent panel of advisors are scheduled to discuss the usage. Many expect it will be approved by the committee.
The FDA is not required to go along with the advisors’ recommendations but often does.
Johnson & Johnson says it would be able to provide 20 million shots by the end of March with an additional 100 million doses over the summer.