Joma films hosts a fundraiser for Southern Oregon Baseball

ASHLAND, Ore. – An Ashland film company is hosting a fundraiser for local baseball.

Joma films will be screening their baseball comedy Calvin Marshall at the varsity theatre in Ashland this coming Monday evening.

It says the proceeds will be used to fund Southern Oregon Baseball tournament fees, equipment and youth scholarships.

“We are bringing back an old film so people can see it on screen. A lot of people in the community worked on the film and were in the film, or were extras in the movie”, said Anne Lundgren.

If you cannot make it to the screening on Monday night at 7:30, you can also watch the film through Joma film’s website.

Half of all proceeds will be donated through the month of March.

You can visit jomafilms.com for tickets and movie.

