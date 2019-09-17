Jordan Cove LNG project permit decision date extended to 2020

COOS BAY, Ore. – A crucial step in the construction of a natural gas pipeline and LNG depot is being put on hold.
The Department of State Lands is extending the deadline for the removal-fill permit decision on the Jordan Cove LNG Project and Pipeline application.
The agency had been scheduled to decide on the permit at the end of this week, but Jordan Cove asked for an extension.
On Tuesday, the director of DSL granted that request and moved the deadline to January of next year. It’s the second such extension granted so far.
Jordan Cove LNG will submit responses to questions surrounding some substantive and technical issues.
State law requires anyone removing or filling certain amounts of material in Oregon waters obtain a permit.
The project and accompanying pipeline would extend from Malin to Coos Bay, where gas would then be liquefied at Jordan Cove to be exported.