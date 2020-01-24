Jordan Cove LNG withdraws permit application

COOS BAY, Ore. – A permit crucial to the construction of a natural gas pipeline and liquefied natural gas depot on the Oregon Coast has been withdrawn.
The proposed Jordan Cove Pipeline would extend from Malin to Coos Bay, where natural gas would then be liquefied at the Jordan Cove LNG terminal.
Oregon State law requires anyone removing or filling certain amounts of material in Oregon waters obtain a permit. In order for the Jordan Cove Project to continue, they would need to have a “removal-fill” permit approved by the Oregon Department of State Lands.
Jordan Cove submitted a removal-fill application, but the decision was delayed due to questions around technical issues and the sheer volume of public comments regarding the project.
According to a letter from the Department of State Lands, Jordan Cove requested an extension for their permit application on January 16, 2020. However, the state denied an extension and said they’d make a decision on January 31, 2020.
The Department of State Lands cited a number of issues with the application process, including Jordan Cove’s alleged “piece-meal” fashion of addressing environmental issues.
On January 24, 2020, the state said the Jordan Cove project withdrew its application for the removal-fill permit. The Department of State Lands stated a new application may be submitted for the project to receive further consideration.
Jordan Cove did not publicly declare if they intend to submit a new application.
NBC5 News requested a statement from Jordan Cove LNG. It will be added to this article after it has been received.