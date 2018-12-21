Jordan Cove Pipeline supported by the City of Malin

MALIN, Ore. – A Klamath County city is supporting the Jordan Cove project.
This week, the Malin city council unanimously passed a resolution supporting the pipeline project.
Councilors say it will provide jobs for southern Oregonians as well as much needed funding for the city’s cemetery, park, and public safety.
Two major pipeline systems already go through Malin. The city says the Jordan Cove Pipeline would tap into those.
“We have a lot of experience with natural gas pipelines here and we have never had a safety incident nor have we seen a negative impact on businesses or visual blight,” said Gary Zieg, Mayor of Malin. “You have no idea the pipelines are even there but you get the economic growth it brings for everyone in town, not to mention the community investments that come with a $10 billion project. We are grateful for Jordan Cove’s consistent support of local non-profit projects and their eagerness to build a business here.”
Klamath County commissioners have also expressed support for the project.
Jackson County commissioners have opposed the project, citing concerns of private property protection.