Jordan Cove Project receives long-term LNG export approval

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. government has officially approved the export of natural gas from the proposed Jordan Cove Liquified Natural Gas Terminal on the Oregon Coast.
On July 6, 2020, Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette issued the final order authorizing the export of domestically-sourced natural gas from the proposed Jordan Cove LNG terminal in Coos Bay.
Export authorization was conditionally approved in 2014, but Monday’s order makes it official.
“Today’s export authorization for Jordan Cove, the first U.S West Coast LNG project, will ease access to further position the U.S. as a top supplier of LNG around the world,” said Secretary Brouillette. “Today’s issuance to Jordan Cove serves to further expand opportunities for U.S. LNG abroad, particularly in the growing markets of Asia, and encapsulates what the Trump Administration has been working hard on for the past three years – providing reliable, affordable, and cleaner-burning natural gas to our allies around the world.”
The controversial LNG terminal, if it’s built, will be fed by a natural gas pipeline that would span 229 miles through southwest Oregon.
While the project — headed by Pembina — has been approved at a local level and federal level, it will likely need state permitting and more land-acquisitions before construction can begin.