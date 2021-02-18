Josephine Co. announces 6 COVID-19 deaths after ‘cleaning out database’

JOSEPHINE CO., Ore. — Josephine County Public Health announced six COVID-19 complication deaths. The dates of the deaths go back as far as January 4, 2020. Josephine Co. Public Health said it hadn’t previously reported these deaths, and reported them after ‘cleaning out it’s database.’
Josephine County now has a total of 50 COVID-19-related deaths. Of those patients, Josephine Co. said 49 died from complications relating to COVID-19 infections.
Here is a comprehensive list of the recent reported deaths:
- A 93-year-old woman tested positive for COVID-19 Dec. 10, 2020, and died Jan. 13 at a long-term care facility.
- A 92-year-old woman tested positive for COVID-19 Jan. 2 and died Jan. 16 at a long-term care facility.
- A 74-year-old man tested positive for COVID-19 Jan. 31, 2020, and died Jan. 10 at a long-term care facility.
- A 98-year-old man tested positive for COVID-19 Dec. 26, 2020, and died Jan. 7 at a long-term care facility.
- An 84-year-old man tested positive for COVID-19 Jan. 25 and died Feb. 12 at a long-term care facility. He had underlying conditions.
- A 69-year-old man tested positive for COVID-19 Dec. 28. 2020, and died Jan. 4 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center in Grants Pass.
