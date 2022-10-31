Josephine Co. Children’s Advocacy Center breaking ground on new facility

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – An organization that provides care to abused children in Josephine County is about to break ground on a new building.

The Josephine County Children’s Advocacy Center works to serve victims and families of abuse in a child-focused manner. Soon, they’ll have a new home to provide care and services at a single location in Josephine County.

“Our focus is reducing trauma,” said Tina Stafford, CAC coordinator. “Right now we do not have the space to provide all services under one roof, which isn’t ideal for the children or our staff. At our new headquarters, we will be able to minimize the trauma of the healing process, as well as provide new services like on-site therapy.”

Josephine County said, “Construction will begin shortly on the 4,300 square foot center with eight offices and rooms specially designed and outfitted for therapy, forensic interviews, medical exams and training.”

The groundbreaking ceremony will be held Thursday, November 3 in Grants Pass, and the public is invited to witness the historic event. It will take place at 2 p.m. at the future site of the building, 202 NW A St. in Grants Pass. A reception will follow at the Anne Basker Auditorium.

For more information about the Josephine County CAC, visit https://www.facebook.com/jococac/.