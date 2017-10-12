Josephine Co. Commissioners approve so-called “pot patrol”

Grants Pass, Ore. — Josephine County Commissioners have approved a so-called “pot patrol.”
Thursday morning’s decision clears the way for the county to hire three positions- an assistant attorney to focus on land use issues, a code enforcement officer and a sheriff’s deputy to serve as a marijuana liaison.
Commissioner Lily Morgan says it’s important to establish the pot patrol not only to deal with complaints related to massive grows near residential areas, but there’s also a problem of marijuana being brought to local schools by kids as young as 11.
“The exposure to our youth with the marijuana is a concern right now. Never should we be seeing that coming to our schools and having an issue there, but we also want to keep our kids in school. So finding how do we work with our school districts and how they’re dealing with the changes in our local community related to marijuana,” Commissioner Lily Morgan said.
The public can weigh in on the “pot patrol” next Wednesday morning at the weekly business session.
Then commissioners will start the hiring process.
Commissioners hope to have the positions in place by the beginning of next year.