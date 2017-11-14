Josephine Co. contractors concerned about solar panel Executive Order

Grants Pass, Ore.- An Executive Order that was signed into law by Oregon state Governor Kate Brown yesterday is changing the home building industry in Josephine County.
The Executive Order says that new homes built after September of 2020 have to be equipped for solar panel installation.
Governor Kate Brown says that she’s trying to harness in on the power of the sun, in an attempt to create more green energy.
Adding to the solar panels aspect of the Executive Order, is another part of that says by October 2022 all garages in new homes have to be wired up for at least one electric vehicle charger.
In Josephine County, an area that’s currently struggling to build homes because of lower income and an inability to afford homes, and builders aren’t happy.
“Just the short of it is that we think it’s going to further price people out of an affordable home,” Craig Dent of Valerian Homes LLC says.
Dent went on to say that in his time working in the building industry he has never installed solar panels.
Home builders in Josephine County say that they’re concerned that the newly signed Executive Order will impact their business along with a buyers ability to purchase a home.