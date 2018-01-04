Josephine Co. fairgrounds to start work on arena

Josephine County, Ore. — The Josephine County Fairgrounds could soon have a new look. According to fairgrounds administration, it’s been awarded grants from Grants Pass rotary clubs worth around $200,000. That money will be spread out between 2018 and 2020. It will go towards improvement projects, including covering the arena.
“It’s a well-used piece of land on this fairgrounds. It’s actually one of the most used on the fairgrounds, just in a little different way that people think about,” said Mary Groves, grants writer.
The arena project will cost around $500,000 and will take about two years to complete. If all goes as planned, construction could start within the next couple months.
NBC5 News Reporter, Weather Forecaster, Anchor Nikki Torres graduated from Washington State University with a degree in Strategic Communication from The Edward R. Murrow College of Communication.
She also received a minor in Business Administration from the Washington State University Carson College of Business. Prior to coming to NBC5, Nikki was an intern at KHQ Local News, the NBC affiliate in Spokane.
She comes to Southern Oregon from the state of Washington, where she grew up just south of Seattle. She loves running, exploring the Pacific Northwest, watching a good football game and spending time with her dog, Gisele. True to her roots, Nikki is a proud WSU Cougar fan and loyal Seahawks fan.