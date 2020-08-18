Josephine Co. Fairgrounds to see major updates

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — “This is a really exciting opportunity for the community,” says Tamra Martin, Josephine County Fairgrounds Director.
For over 100 years, Josephine County Fairgrounds has been hosting the county fair, and Martin says it’s always looking forward for new ways to improve.
“We have a fairgrounds that is now functioning it’s standing on its own two feet. But where do we grow? We want to be here for another 100 years,” she said.
Last week Martin and her team presented the plan on YouTube.
She says locals are overwhelming her with positive feedback.
“People are passionate about the fairgrounds. And so, when they see that we’re offering them better services, better access, better facilities… They feel honored to be a part of it.”
The new masterplan is set to update its entry gate, walking and sitting area, concessions and other facilities.
While martin says it’s too early to share a timeline or estimated costs.
She says that due to Covid-19, now is the time for planning, reflecting, and giving the community a chance to do the same.
“Were really just in a positive space. And we know we’re going to be here to serve the community past this.”
NBC5 News reporter Brigham Harris graduated from Brigham Young University with a bachelor’s degree in French. Brigham worked for NBC Sports in Europe and California. He also was a sports anchor and producer at BYUtv Sports.
Brigham and his wife are both natives of Ogden, Utah. He enjoys all things sports, outdoor activities and is a major dog enthusiast.