Josephine Co. outsourcing some of its’ health services

Grants Pass, Ore.- Josephine County is looking to out source some of it’s healthcare services.
And for Mary Davis-Daugherty the services offered at Josephine County Public Health have greatly benefited her and her family. She had her first child six years ago, a daughter. Davis-Daugherty says she started coming to Josephine County Public Health then. The working mother, recently had her second child a month ago. A baby boy named Partrick.
She utilizes the mother/child health care services offered by the county. Programs that will soon be changing hands, to an outside organization.
“I could understand why they do want to outsource just to give a little less weight on these guys,” Mary Davis-Daugherty says.
County officials tell NBC5 News that they’re looking to transfer immunizations, family planning, women’s health care, mother/child health care, and a nutritional program for women and children to an outside organization. However, the county will continue to maintain the paperwork.
County Commissioners say they hope to have an organization selected, and a plan in place by the start of 2018. They aim to have all of those clinical services transferred to the new organization by next July.
While the changes will save the county around $150,000 a year, it’s possible 10 county employees would lose their jobs as a result. But, if a non-profit or other governmental organization takes over clinical care at Josephine County Public Health they’re required to keep those 10 employees on for a year with the same pay and benefits.
For Mary Davis-Daugherty, as long as she continues receiving the quality care she’s been getting she says that she doesn’t care who’s in charge.
“As long as they keep on track with just really caring for the people and just making sure that their services are you know up to what our expectations would be I think it should be fine.”