Home
Josephine Co. plans vaccination clinic

Josephine Co. plans vaccination clinic

Health News Local News Top Stories , , ,

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Josephine County Public Health is planning several COVID-19 vaccination clinics. On both Sunday and Monday, people in phase 1-A and educators can go to the Josephine County Fairgrounds in Grants Pass to get vaccinated. From 10 A.M. to 4 P.M. Asante and the Oregon National Guard will help distribute vaccines to eligible local residents.

You can find the link to register on Asante’s website. It hoped to provide at least 3,000 doses of the vaccine.

As for the Tuesday clinic in Cave Junction at Illinois Valley High School, the plans are still in the works and there is no registration link just yet.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »