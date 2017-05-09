Grants Pass, Ore. – The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office will be auctioning off lost, stolen and seized property to benefit the Three Rivers School District.
Deputies said over time, the sheriff’s office has accumulated a large number of items. While they try to locate the owners, their efforts are not always successful.
JSCO said “It is unethical for the sheriff’s office to receive direct benefit from these items as many are seized items.”
However, JSCO said they can donate the items to a non-profit related to government organizations.
The sheriff’s office said they feel youth in the community would be worthy beneficiaries.
The auction will be held at Rogue Auctioneers at 202 South Redwood Highway in Grants Pass on Saturday, May 20 at 9:00 a.m.
A preview for the auction will be held on Friday, May 19 from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
According to the Rogue Auctioneers website, items up for bid include jewelry, quads, motorcycles, bikes, tools, knives, bows, fishing, electronics and more.
You can visit http://www.rogueauctioneers.com for more information.