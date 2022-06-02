Josephine Co. Sheriff’s Office issues scam call warning

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about potential scam phone calls.

Recently, a citizen told JCSO they received a phone call from someone claiming to be a DEA agent from another state. The fake agent reportedly said drugs were mailed to the citizen’s house and money was added to their bank account. The scammer then asked for the person’s bank information, which they didn’t provide.

Later on, there was a follow-up call from a person who claimed to be a local sheriff’s deputy. The caller ID number even matched that of the sheriff’s office. However, the number was “spoofed,” or faked.

JCSO said this isn’t how law enforcement officers operate, and people should remain vigilant and report any potential scams that come their way.