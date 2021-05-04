Josephine Community Library book drops now open 24/7

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – The Josephine Community Library is announcing some new COVID updates for its facilities.
The library said book drops will now be open at all four library branches.
This comes after the Centers for Disease Control and the Oregon Health Authority said surface transmission of the COVID-19 virus is less likely than previously thought.
This means book drop locations in Grants Pass, Williams, Illinois valley, and Wolf Creek will be open 24/7.
The library said indoor access to the facilities is still restricted, but curbside pickup and online access to books is still available.
For more information, visit https://josephinelibrary.org/ or call 541-476-0571.