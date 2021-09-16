Josephine Community Library kicks off Hispanic Heritage Month

JOSEPHINE CO., Ore. — September 15 is the first day of Hispanic Heritage Month and the Josephine Community Library has educational resources for all ages. It has an entire page on it’s website dedicated to the history, heritage and accomplishments of Hispanic and Latinx Americans.
The library’s communications manager says it’s focusing on both the past and present community. “We’ve got video series that cover all kinds of Hispanic heritage from Cuban American comedians to the history of Zoot Suit riots. All kinds of fun and interesting reads as well as parent resources,” said Brandace Rojo, the communications manager for the library district.
There are also podcasts, articles and recommended reading on the subject. To find the resources, go to the ‘Race and Society’ subject guide on the Josephine Library website or you can click this link.
