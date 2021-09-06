Josephine County announces 10 new COVID-related deaths

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Ten more people died from complications relating to COVID-19 infections in Josephine County.
The new deaths bring the total number of COVID-related deaths in the county to 154. 17 of those people were vaccinated.
According to the Oregon Health Authority, about half the county’s residents received COVID-19 vaccines. State data shows an average of 211 doses per day administered locally last week.
Josephine County has seen over 7,000 cases since the pandemic began.
“Vaccinations remain the most effective tool for slowing the spread of COVID-19, the Oregon Health Authority said. “Oregonians are also encouraged to wear masks when in indoor public spaces and when outdoors among crowds and to reconsider their activities in the coming weeks as COVID-19 cases hover at or near the highest levels seen during the pandemic in Oregon.”
To make a vaccination appointment in Josephine County, visit http://www.co.josephine.or.us/Page.asp?NavID=2299 or call (541) 916-7030.