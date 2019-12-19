Josephine County closes Cave Junction motel over “serious health and safety risk”

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Power will be shut off to a Cave Junction motel Friday after Josephine County Commissioners declared it a Health and Safety Emergency.
The County’s Building and Public Health Officials and the Illinois Valley Fire District determined the condition of the Junction Inn on Redwood Highway and its electrical installations constituted an immediate hazard and posed a serious health and safety risk.
More than 20 children and adults were found to be staying at the motel. The county says no one will be allowed to stay there until all fire and life safety violations are abated.
“The commissioners were concerned about the impacts of this closure on the restaurant and occupants of the motel,” Commissioner Lily Morgan says, “We are fully aware this is displacing families the week before Christmas and the weather conditions are poor.”
People staying at the motel were offered assistance. The county says they were connected with United Community Action Network (UCAN) who have offered to take the lead on finding alternate shelter before the motel is closed, which is scheduled to take place by the end of this week.