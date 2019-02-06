Josephine County Code now available online

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – An exhaustive list of Josephine County ordinances and guidelines are now available online.
“A project years in the making, the Josephine County Code is a codification of the county’s general ordinances from its founding in 1856 through 2017 and will be updated on an ongoing basis,” the county’s public information office said. “Legal counsel staff worked with the Code Publishing Company of Seattle to compile the code, which can be viewed at co.josephine.or.us/code or www.codepublishing.com/OR/JosephineCounty.”
The online project will also allow the county to identify any conflicting or outdated information found in the code.
“It’s an absolutely wonderful culmination of years and years of work,” said Wally Hicks, Josephine County legal counsel. “It’s a tremendous project that has come to fruition on behalf of the community. For the first time in the history of Josephine County, the citizens can easily access the laws that govern this community.”
The online database will be updated as new ordinances pass. Currently, the ordinances include only those passed before August 2017.