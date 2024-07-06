Josephine County Commissioner apologizes after “SIT ON MY LAP” comment

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Josephine County Commissioner Dan DeYoung is issuing an apology after what appears to be some questionable behavior toward a county staff member.

During Tuesday’s meeting, DeYoung appears to tell a staff member to “sit on my lap” while slapping his leg and laughing.

DeYoung’s apology came a day later at the end of the commissioner’s weekly business session, a recording of which can be found on Josephine County’s Youtube page.

In the public comment section of the meeting, a concerned citizen brought the conduct to the public’s attention, though she did not mention what it was, or name commissioner DeYoung specifically.

DeYoung subsequently offered the an apology saying, “I am always kind of a I guess call it a Smart Alec, at times.”

That was not very appropriate on my part. And I‘ve talked to the chairman this morning and apologized for my actions, it was unprofessional.

We reached commissioner DeYoung by phone Friday to ask for an explanation about what happened.

He said, “I was joking, I was not… Didn’t mean anything serious about it.”

Did she take offense to it? Yes. Was there maybe a couple of other people that took offense to it? Yes. I’ve apologized to the person involved and that is just kinda the way it is and that’s what I‘ll stand on.

Commissioner DeYoung tells us an internal investigation of the incident is underway.

He said he has no intention of stepping down from the board of commissioners.

His term is up at the end of the year and he isn’t seeking reelection.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.