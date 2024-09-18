Josephine County commissioners, fair board to host agricultural town hall

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – The Josephine County commissioners and the county’s fair board want to hear from members of local agriculture and nutrition education organizations.

The two are joining forces to host a town hall where designated speakers from these organizations have been asked to share information that would help the county support these groups.

“This is an extremely important subject to our community and we are looking for solutions,” said Tamra Martin, Josephine County Recreation Director. “The goal of this town hall is to provide a platform for the affected clubs and programs to discuss what is needed for support to find a path forward here in Josephine County, which may include physical space, financial or educational partnerships — really anything else that you may need.”

The town hall is on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Josephine County Fairgrounds in Grants Pass. Members of agricultural or nutritional education groups who want to provide information during the town hall, can contact Martin at [email protected].

The town hall is open to the public, however there will be no opportunity for public comment. All feedback can be done through the Citizen Request Center on the Josephine County website.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.