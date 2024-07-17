Josephine County Commissioners will appoint DeYoung replacement

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – The two remaining Josephine County Commissioners will appoint a replacement for former Commissioner Dan DeYoung.

Nbc5 News told you yesterday that commissioner DeYoung had tendered his resignation, after telling the county Finance Director to quote “sit on my lap” earlier this month.

According to Commissioner Herman Baertschinger, State statute leaves the decision for who should fill the empty seat on the three member board, up to the remaining two commissioners.

He says he expects the process to be a quick one.

“The state statute says we have to appoint somebody within thirty days,” says Baertschinger, “I anticipate it happening in the next week or so.”

If you’re a Josephine County resident and are interested in applying, you can submit your name for consideration by contacting the Commissioners Office at 541-474-5221.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.