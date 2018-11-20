Josephine County deputies, volunteers search Paradise, California

PARADISE, Calif. – Members of the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office are on the ground in Butte County trying to find anyone who may have been left behind in the devastating Camp Fire.
Josephine County Sheriff Dave Daniel said he’s sent seven members of the sheriff’s office to Paradise California. The team consists of two deputies—one of whom is a search and rescue coordinator—and five volunteers.
As of November 20, they were actively searching a 50+ community looking for bodies.
Sheriff Daniel said the team will be in the area through Wednesday, with hopes they can make it home by Thanksgiving Day.
The Camp Fire has covered over 150,000 acres and is 70% contained.
79 civilians were injured so far in the fire, and hundreds more remain missing.