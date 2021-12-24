Josephine County deputy credited with saving child’s life

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – A local deputy is being recognized for his dedication after reportedly saving a little girl’s life.

The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office said there was a story circulating on social media about Deputy Christopher Petetit’s heroic actions last month. After asking if they could share the story with the world, the sheriff’s office posted the following message from the girl’s mother:

“to say i’m thankful is an understatement. my family would not be a family today if it weren’t for this incredible sheriff, who i now consider our friend. november 23rd around 4pm, my daughter did not have a heartbeat. chris was the first person to arrive at our house (he was fast as hell) & by some miracle, he got her to gasp for air & got her heart beating again. those were the absolute worst moments of my life, i was in complete panic, shock & just straight up freaked out. and i am so thankful for him being in the right place at the right time. He stopped by our house tonight to see mosaia & he got her the sweetest gift. it warmed mine & Jacobs hearts so much, i can’t really put it into words. our lives wouldn’t be the same had he not been there that day. Chris, THANK YOU SO MUCH ♥ love, The Hannah’s”

Mosaia’s mom explained the little girl was playing with a friend when she suddenly had a seizure. She stopped breathing, her mouth turned purple, and her heart stopped beating. Just a few minutes later, Deputy Petetit and EMTs arrived, finally getting her breathing and conscious again.

JCSO said in part, “We are proud of Deputy Petetit and his dedication to the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office and the community he serves. We are happy and relieved that this story had a happy ending. Thank you, Hannah family, for letting us share and thank you to all the men and women that silently do this sort of thing every day.”