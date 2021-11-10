Josephine County distributing pediatric doses of COVID-19 vaccine

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Pediatric doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine are now available throughout Josephine County.

Public health officials said the county has received all of its requested doses and is distributing them to local providers over the next few days.

Parents and guardians in Josephine County can call their medical providers, pharmacy, or the Josephine County of Public Health to make an appointment for kids ages 5-11.

Vaccinations are available every Wednesday at the Josephine County Fairgrounds between noon until 6:00 p.m. Vaccines are always free.

You can visit http://co.josephine.or.us/COVID19 to schedule an appointment or call 541-916-7030.