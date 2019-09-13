Home
Josephine County Fairgrounds renovate kitchen

GRANTS PASS, Ore.– Things are heating up at the Josephine County Fairgrounds.

As a new fall season of horse racing kicks off next week, the fairgrounds are also celebrating a newly renovated kitchen. For years, the fairgrounds was only able to operate a warming kitchen.

Now, it can provide full-service production for anyone in the public to use.

“If you look at the before and after pictures you’ll see what it was like before and now what it looks like and it’s really been a nice improvement over everything,” said Mary Groves, a former fairgrounds director and current volunteer that helped secure the grant funding.

Groves says in total they received $40,500 in grants to update the kitchen. Along with uses for catering and other large scale events, it will also be used during emergencies.

