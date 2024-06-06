Josephine County Fairgrounds secure funding through Flying Lark sale

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – The Josephine County Fairgrounds has secured a new source of funding.

In their weekly business session Wednesday morning, Josephine County Commissioners voted to create a permanent fund for the county fairgrounds.

The interest bearing fund will be opened with $9 million of the proceeds from the sale of the Flying Lark property in Grants Pass.

County Commissioners voted unanimously to create the fund with no deliberation saying, “it’s the smart thing to do.”

Interest received on the $9 million would be used exclusively on fairgrounds related services.

