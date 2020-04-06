Josephine County father won’t face charges in fatal shooting

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – A Josephine County man who shot and killed his own son won’t face any charges.
The Josephine County District Attorney’s Office said on September 3, 2019, Ivan Nutting Jr. arrived at his parents’ home on Cheney Creek Road, southwest of Grants Pass. While at the home, Nutting started to become hostile, according to witnesses.
Prosecutors said at one point, Nutting threatened to kill his father with a gun. The two struggled as Nutting’s father tried to wrestle the gun away from his son. Once his father gained control of the gun, Nutting grabbed a pair of sheers, holding one in each hand, according to witnesses.
Nutting’s father ended up firing multiple shots, killing his son.
After interviewing multiple witnesses, investigators said there was not enough evidence to prosecute Nutting’s father in connection with the killing.
On April 6, 2020, the D.A’s office said, “Based on the totality of the circumstances that occurred on September 3, 2019, the state would be unable to disprove self-defense beyond a reasonable doubt.” No charges will be filed.