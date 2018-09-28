Josephine County felon arrested in Canyonville

Home
CANYONVILLE, Ore. – A Josephine County man was arrested in Canyonville for weapons-related crimes.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said 34-year-old Ryan Justin Wagner from Wolf Creek was pulled over for a traffic violation in Canyonville Friday morning.

During the stop, a deputy noticed a shotgun with a cut barrel and destroyed serial number. Wagner is a convicted felon. Therefore, he’s prohibited from possessing any firearms.

Wagner was lodged in the Douglas County Jail on numerous charges related to the firearm, along with a charge of “unlawful delivery of imitation controlled substances,” the sheriff’s office said.

