Josephine County Food Bank looks for volunteers

GRANTS PASS, Ore.– The Josephine County Food Bank is looking for volunteers.
On Saturday, the organization held an open house and orientation to show people more about what it is they do. From working in the warehouse to working at the Raptor Creek Farm, it’s all an effort to feed the hungry in Josephine County.
“We help to feed over 12,000 people every single month and we do that through our network of partner agencies,” said Kevin Widdison, executive director of the food bank. “Nevertheless, we need to be able to function here on a pretty minimal budget and to do that we need volunteers.”
Last year, volunteers clocked in more than 9,400 hours at the food bank and farm. The hope is to reach that number again this year.
If you would like to volunteer, you can sign up online at the food bank’s website or by calling 541-470-5556.
