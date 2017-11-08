Josephine County Foundation hosts 4th annual student enrichment awards

Grants Pass, Or.- Twenty Southern Oregon teachers were recognized Wednesday night during the Josephine County Foundation’s annual awards banquet.
Each of the teachers were awarded grant money from $300 to $2,000.
The money can be used to purchase supplies or other classroom tools like iPads or Chromebooks.
A total of $25,000 was given out by the non-profit which aims to improve student graduation rates by giving teachers opportunities to expand from the traditional ways of teaching.
