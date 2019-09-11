Home
Josephine County gets help from White House to stop drug trafficking

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — The National Drug Control Policy named Josephine County a High Ricks Intensity Drug Trafficking Area, HITDA, on Tuesday.

According to police, because Josephine county is located next to the I5 corridor, they get a lot of illegal drug activity in and around the county.

Officials with Grants Pass Department of Public Safety say they applied for this title nearly two years ago so they could get extra resources and funding to combat illegal drug activity.

“Having that designation really what it does is give us access to more resources, better intelligence and just a collaborative effort with local, federal and state law enforcement agencies,” Lieutenant Todd Moran, GPDPS, said.

11 counties in Oregon have already been given the HITDA designation including Jackson and Josephine Counties.

