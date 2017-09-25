Josephine County GMO ban ruled “unenforceable” by appellate court

Salem, Ore. – A lower court ruling that effectively ended a voter-approved GMO ban in Josephine County was upheld by the Oregon Court of Appeals.
The ruling was made without comment by the appellate court on September 20, according the Grants Pass Daily Courier.
It affirms a decision made by Circuit Court Judge Pat Wolke. He ruled in 2013 that state law overrides local laws prohibiting genetically modified organisms, or GMOs.
The original ruling was made after a lawsuit filed by Cave Junction farmers Robert and Shelley White, who once grew GMO sugar beets in Josephine County.
A county initiative banning GMOs, Measure 17-58, is now considered unenforceable.
