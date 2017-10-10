Josephine County has plan in the works to form a ‘pot patrol’

Grants Pass, Ore.- The Josephine County Commissioners are fleshing out the details for a ‘pot patrol’ group, that would monitor residential grows in the county.
Josephine County Commissioner Dan Deyoung says it’s important to establish the ‘pot patrol’ considering the amount of complaints he gets to his office daily from frustrated Josephine County residents living close to huge grows. In fact, Deyoung says that one of the county’s biggest issues is cannabis growing on residential property.
It has become a major issue since Measure 91 passed, legalizing marijuana grows in the state.
Commissioner Deyoung tells NBC5 News that, “When Measure 91 passed Josephine County was kind of sitting here.”
But now Deyoung says that Josephine County is making an effort to catch up. And that catch comes at a good time because with it being marijuana harvest season Deyoung says complaints are flying in.
The reaction by commissioners to the flood of complaints- putting together a plan for a three person ‘pot patrol’ group. Two would be code enforcement officers and one would be a Sheriff’s deputy.
Commissioner Deyoung also wants residents involved.
“Three resident deputies. One for Cave Junction, one for the north valley, and also one for the Williams area because that’s our hot spots,” Deyoung says.
According to Deyoung, the patrol’s funding could come from marijuana permit fees and potentially county wide marijuana taxes.
Ultimately, Deyoung says that the goal of the ‘pot patrol’is to get both the patrol and community working together to keep Josephine County residents in Josephine County.
The discussion relating to the ‘pot patrol’ will continue tomorrow at The Josephine County Commissioners meeting to discuss the idea further.
Commissioner Deyoung says he hopes to have the patrol in place by January 1st as a handful of new statewide marijuana laws will go into affect.