Josephine County Home Show wraps up

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – The sixth annual Josephine County Home Show took place at the Josephine County Fairgrounds.

The event brought together local businesses ranging from home & office improvement, landscaping, and even garden exhibits.

Over 60 vendors could be found as dance performances and a family coloring contest took place throughout the weekend.

“It was better than the previous year much better people are coming out and responding so it’s working out pretty good for everybody and the community just come over it’s a great show it’s the beginning of the season for these great communities so we will be fine,” Jose Palomino, owner of Casa Amiga, said.

People got a chance to see fun and exciting new products to bring home to their office or garden.

