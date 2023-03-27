Josephine County Home Show wraps up

Posted by Ethan McReynolds March 26, 2023

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – The sixth annual Josephine County Home Show took place at the Josephine County Fairgrounds.

The event brought together local businesses ranging from home & office improvement, landscaping, and even garden exhibits.

Over 60 vendors could be found as dance performances and a family coloring contest took place throughout the weekend.

“It was better than the previous year much better people are coming out and responding so it’s working out pretty good for everybody and the community just come over it’s a great show it’s the beginning of the season for these great communities so we will be fine,” Jose Palomino, owner of Casa Amiga, said.

People got a chance to see fun and exciting new products to bring home to their office or garden.

Ethan McReynolds
Ethan McReynolds is a reporter and weekend anchor for NBC5 News. He grew up in Bothell, Washington and graduated from Gonzaga University with a degree in Broadcasting and minors in Journalism and Sport Management. At Gonzaga, he started his own sports podcast. Ethan loves rooting for his hometown Seattle sports teams, especially the Mariners. He loves playing baseball, basketball, and soccer. He is also an avid Taylor Swift fan.
