Josephine County Jail gets 99% on inspection

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore.– The Josephine County Jail recently got a 99% rating on an inspection.

It’s now working to get 100%.

The jail commander said the state sheriff’s association assesses jails on 320 different standards.

He said the jail scored a 96% on the last inspection, two years ago.

According to the report, the jail has 30 days to raise its score to 100% by fixing two minor areas.

Those include quarterly fire drills and listing outside contact information to report sexual assaults or harassment while in custody.

“It’s because of these jail standards that we stick to and it gives us all a sounding board with each other to talk and come up with best practices and guidelines,” Lieutenant Eric Vincent said, “and we’re being followed nationally by other jails. They’re following our lead and that’s really something to be proud of.”

Vincent said the jail is already working towards the next inspection in 2025.

He said the jail is working on joining a program through the Oregon State Sheriff’s Association.

He said the program will add some administrative rules on top of the current jail standards.

