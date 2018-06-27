Josephine County Jail will no longer hold ICE detainees

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Josephine County terminated a contract with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Josephine County Sheriff Dave Daniel said it has nothing to do with the recent political controversy surrounding the federal agency.
Sheriff Daniel announced the move late Wednesday morning but said they ended the contract at the end of May.
The sheriff said the jail has historically held 2 to 5 illegal immigrants who allegedly committed crimes in other areas of the West Coast who are being transported to other facilities. But thanks to the passage of a jail levy last year, they need the jail space for local criminals.
Sheriff Daniel said three lawsuits were filed against Oregon counties from ICE detainees in recent years and two of the counties had to pay in those cases.
“The decision to terminate the ICE contract was not for political reasons, it was a business decision to reduce liability, increase operations and to better serve Josephine County citizens,” the sheriff’s office wrote.