Josephine County libraries shut doors to outside visitors

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Due to COVID-19 exposure at the Grants Pass branch of the Josephine County Community Library, all libraries in the county will close doors to visitors and return to curbside pickup services on Fridays and Saturdays from noon until 4:00 p.m.
“We are deeply saddened to limit in-person library services due to the spread of COVID once again,” said Library Director Kate Lasky. “Because the library has a small staff and depends on the support of volunteers, this exposure at the Grants Pass branch had the potential to shut down all library services completely. To ensure we can provide safe, essential service, we are forced to return to curbside only.”
The exposure reportedly happened in the main area of the Grants Pass branch on Thursday, August 12 between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Public health officials have been notified
For more information about the library pandemic response and current library services, contact the library at [email protected] or call 541-476-0571.