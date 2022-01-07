Josephine County man arrested for trying to lure a minor

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – A man in Josephine County was arrested for trying to lure a minor.

Investigators said they believe 35-year-old Christopher M. Meyer intended to meet a minor “for the purposes of a sexual relationship.” Police also believe he gave marijuana to a different minor.

Based on the information they had, authorities arrested Meyer and searched his residence in the 9000 block of Takilma Road on January 6.

Meyer was charged with luring a minor, sexual corruption of a child, unlawful delivery of marijuana item to a minor, tampering with evidence.

No further details were released about the ongoing investigation.