Josephine County man will spend more than a decade in prison for sex abuse crimes

GRANTS PASS, Ore. —  A Josephine County man is facing more than a decade in prison after he was found guilty of multiple counts of sex abuse.

Police arrested 51-year-old, Otis Darrell Huey, last year for allegedly sexually abusing a victim over a period of several years.

After a three-day jury trial, the Josephine County District Attorney’s Office says Huey was sentenced to 15 years in prison with no good time or alternative incarceration programs.

He will also have to register as a lifetime sex offender and pay $2,000 to the victim for counseling.

Huey had a previous conviction in California for “lewd and lascivious acts” with a child under the age of 14.

