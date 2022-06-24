Josephine County marijuana grow busted

CAVE JUNCTION, Ore. – An illegal marijuana grow operation was busted by police in Josephine County.

Investigators said on Thursday, June 23, multiple law enforcement agencies searched a property in the 600 block of Pinewood Way outside of Cave Junction.

Officers reportedly found 3,944 illicit marijuana plants in seven industrial-sized greenhouses. All of the plants were seized and destroyed.

The owner of the property may be subject to fines for unpermitted structures, unpermitted electrical installations, and unpermitted excavation.

Josephine County Code Enforcement will handle any legal action against the property owner, which could result in possible civil forfeiture.